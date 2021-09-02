Deri: They wiped out the budget for Jewish culture

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri this evening (Thursday) sharply attacked the state budget and the Arrangements Law, which came up for first reading in the Knesset today.

"There are also many big changes in the budget base that were not noticed. They wiped out the entire Jewish culture budget, removing hundreds of millions from the budget of the unofficial recognized institutions," he said in an interview with Kol Chai radio.

Deri harshly criticized the government: "Liberman said there is no way he will give up on agricultural reform and regulation, in the end they gave up on both. There are no red lines. The media is with them together. The media party coordinates the coalition. They do what they want and the media applauds. They say 'Since 2018 there has been no budget.' They forget that then we approved a biennial budget. This budget is a collection of concessions and distributions of funds."

"We thought those who shouted about media bias were exaggerating, but unfortunately it turns out they were right. I have never seen such a hug and support from the media to the government," Deri added.

He added, "We have become accustomed to having a government until now and there are things we do not understand, but it is not a government but a youth movement. They are greedy for power and everyone is pulling in a different direction. They are guarding each other because in the meantime they have nowhere to run. Everything is shot from the hip, each one according to his own will."