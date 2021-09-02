Rabbi Shmuel Dovid Weissmandel dies during NY flooding

Rabbi Shmuel Dovid Weissmandel died while driving to Mount Kisco, New York during the flooding on Wednesday evening, Yeshiva World News reported.

Rabbi Weissmandel, who was 69-years old, passed away while driving on the New York State Thruway from the hamlet of Monsey, in Rockland County, New York back to his house in Mount Kisco, which is located in Westchester County.

Near the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge), Rabbi Weissmandel was forced to stop due to rising flood waters.

The bridge is a twin cable bridge that spans the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown and Nyack, New York.

At that point, he reportedly called his family to asking for someone to rescue him.

According to the report, his son Moshe Elya put out a call on his WhatsApp account at approximately midnight on Wednesday night, asking if someone with an SUV in that area could rescue his father.

Sadly, Rabbi Weissmandel passed away before he was able to be rescued.

It is not known if he drowned in the flooding or if he suffered a fatal medical condition in his vehicle.

Rabbi Weissmandel was the son of Rabbi Michoel Ber Weissmandel, who was the dean of a Yeshiva in Nitra, Slovakia, and who was notable for his valiant efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust at risk to his own life, VINews reported.