Rabbi Cherlow prepares for Rosh Hashannah on the Temple Mount

The head of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, ascended the Temple Mount today (Thursday) as part of the preparation for Rosh Hashannah and Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Cherlow noted the centrality of the Temple Mount and the Holy Temple Rosh Hashanah and the entire Hebrew month of Tishrei. He admired the changes and drastic advances that have taken place at the site in recent years in relation to the Jews, and greatly praised the placement of the laws of ascending the mount at the entrance to the site next to the model of the temple.

As part of the ascents to the Temple Mount in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Hara'ayon Hayehudi yeshiva and the rabbi of Mitzpe Yeracho, Rabbi Yehuda Kreuser, also ascended the Temple Mount today with his yeshiva students.

The Temple Organizations Headquarters notes a very significant rise in the number of ascents to the Temple Mount in recent months. Jews went up to pray and tour the Temple Mount about 3,000 times in the month of Elul, a very big leap compared to previous years.

Assaf Fried of the Temple Organizations Headquarters said that many rabbis and yeshiva students ascend the Temple Mount to pray for the new year in the month of Elul and in the Ten Days of Repentance, including the regular ascents of the Safed and Ma'ale Adumim yeshivas lead by their roshei yeshivot.