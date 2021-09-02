

Israel officially joins US CENTCOM US Central Command officially assumes command responsibility for US forces in the State of Israel in move strengthening US-Israel alliance. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson US-Israeli joint military exercise Today (Thursday), the US Central Command assumed combatant command responsibility for US forces in the State of Israel, CENTCOM announced



The realignment, announced by the Defense Department in January, strengthens the strategic US-Israeli defense relationship and offers opportunities to deepen operational collaboration between the Israel Defense Forces and CENTCOM's many partners in the region.



CENTCOM will now work to implement the US Government commitment to a holistic approach to regional security and cooperation with our partners. The U.S. Government's unwavering commitment to Israel's security remains enduring and ironclad.



