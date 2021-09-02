Israel officially joins US CENTCOM

US Central Command officially assumes command responsibility for US forces in the State of Israel in move strengthening US-Israel alliance.

Tags: CENTCOM Central Command
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

US-Israeli joint military exercise
US-Israeli joint military exercise
IDF Spokesperson

Today (Thursday), the US Central Command assumed combatant command responsibility for US forces in the State of Israel, CENTCOM announced

The realignment, announced by the Defense Department in January, strengthens the strategic US-Israeli defense relationship and offers opportunities to deepen operational collaboration between the Israel Defense Forces and CENTCOM's many partners in the region.

CENTCOM will now work to implement the US Government commitment to a holistic approach to regional security and cooperation with our partners. The U.S. Government's unwavering commitment to Israel's security remains enduring and ironclad.



top