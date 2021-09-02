Miri Regev's secret wedding

MK Miri Regev (Likud) was absent from today's debate and preliminary vote on the state budget.

The reason: Regev's eldest son will be married today in a relatively small wedding due to the coronavirus crisis.

No ministers and MKs were invited to the wedding, except for the Likud and Opposition chairman, MK Benjamin Netanyahu, is in isolation after returning from a vacation in the United States and will not be able to attend either.

Minister Merav Michaeli, who has not yet returned to Israel after the birth of her eldest son, will offset Regev's absence.

The Likud faction's manager in the Knesset, Aliza Barashi, will also be absent from the Knesset due to the wedding of one of her children.