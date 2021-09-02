Gantz meets IDF disabled org: We will fight and win together

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a toast this morning (Thursday) with the IDF Organization for Disabled People, in the presence of the Director General of the Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, Chairman of the IIDF Organization for Disabled People, Adv. Idan Kliman, Vice President and Acting Head of the Rehabilitation Division, Itamar Graf, the head of the Limor Luria Rehabilitation Division and the chairman of the Friends of the IDF Organization for Disabled People, Adi Strauss.

At the event, which was held at the Beit HaLohem in Tel Aviv, Gantz said: "The State of Israel faces many security challenges. IDF soldiers are fighting on all fronts, and will continue to act against any threat. But for this to continue to happen, the social resilience and the sense of togetherness of Israeli society must also be maintained.

"Part of that is to make sure that our society is fair to everyone and that is what we do hand in hand with the IDF Organization for Disabled People and dedicated rehabilitation workers, in one spirit of reform, which we see as a key part of the defense system's efforts. The journey will not be easy and there will be difficulties and crises. We will face them together and realize everything that is needed. When we fight, we also know how to win."

Gantz added: "With the coming of the new year, I wish to wish complete healing and pray for the well-being of Itzik Saidian and all the wounded and disabled and to wish all IDF disabled people a year of good health a year of good quality of life and continued rehabilitation.