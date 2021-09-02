Moti Yogev, who collapsed at event: 'I feel better, hope to be released from hospital'

Former MK Moti Yogev, who collapsed Wednesday evening during a toast held by the Jewish Home party, is recovering at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"Good morning to all those who take an interest in my welfare," Yogev, 65, wrote Thursday morning.

"Thank you very very much. Thank G-d I feel good now. Another few tests and hopefully I'll be released from the hospital."

"I wish all of Israel a complete recovery," he added. "Happy New Year, and may you be inscribed and sealed for good."

Yogev served as a Member of Knesset for the Jewish Home Party between 2013-2020. Prior to entering politics, he served as commander of the Ephraim Brigade and chief of staff of the Gaza Division in the reserves, with the rank of colonel.