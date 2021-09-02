Another MK threatens to vote against the budget

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Yamina MK Abir Kara, has stated his intention to insist on the fulfilling of commitments made within the framework of the coalition agreements – otherwise, he will vote against the state budget.

The budget is due to come up for its first reading in the Knesset on Thursday and faces stormy opposition due to many of its provisions.

“I’m not setting out to cause problems,” Kara told Arutz Sheva on Thursday morning, “but I will demand that people come through on the promises they made in the coalition agreements with regard to the establishment of a Regulations Authority as well as reform of business licenses.”

“We were willing to reach a compromise with the Finance Ministry,” he added, “but they are not interested in cooperating. We negotiated with them, and we even made some progress, but all they want to do now is bury the legislation and we’re not going to accept that. I’m not backing down on this,” he stressed.

He noted that, “The Prime Minister supports my position fully.”

According to Kara, there is no real reason why the Meretz and Labor parties should oppose the legislation he wants to see passed.

“This is an ideal time to fix all the problems with regulation and licensing,” he said. “They’re being stubborn for no reason whatsoever. Everyone knows that this area is extremely problematic in Israel – everyone knows what I’m talking about here.”

“I have an obligation to come through for Israeli citizens and business owners,” he added, “and that is what I intend to do, no matter what it takes.”