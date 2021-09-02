PM Bennett: 'Get vaccinated and save lives'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning released an audio recording in which he explained the importance of the third vaccine and emphasized that it is available for all Israelis.

As part of the effort to make information on the importance of the coronavirus vaccines accessible to everyone, the audio clip was sent to hundreds of thousands of Israelis via telephone call, as well as to hundreds of WhatsApp groups.

"The Delta variant of coronavirus is attacking the countries of the world, and the State of Israel has the tools to overcome it: third doses of the vaccine, and wearing masks," Bennett can be heard saying in the recording. "Many studies from Israel and around the world have proven that the coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective, and saves human lives."

"The government has made the vaccines accessible, during the day and during the night, all around the country, and you can schedule an appointment for the vaccine right now, at your health fund, or come to one of the locations listed on the Health Ministry's website.

"The vast majority of citizens have already been vaccinated, and the data proves that if we all complete the vaccination, including the third dose, we will protect both our health and we will protect the economy."