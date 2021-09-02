Akko lynching victim undergoes complex head operation

Elad Barzilai, the Akko (Acre) teacher who was critically injured in a lynching earlier this year, on Thursday morning underwent a complex head operation.

Barzilai's family has asked that the public pray for the surgery's success and for the recovery of Elad, the son of Julia.

"We are turning to you with a request that you especially increase your prayers, and may we merit to bear good news," the family said.

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) said, "Dear People of Israel, let us all come, together, and pray and open the gates of Heaven for the recovery of Elad Barzilai, who was severely injured in Akko riots and who is undergoing an operation this morning."

Barzilai was brought in May to the Galilee Medical Center, unconscious and on a respirator after suffering a head injury following an Arab lynching. At the time of the attack, Barzilai had been trying to prevent his students from joining the rioting.

Two weeks after his arrival at the Galilee Medical Center, Barzilai was released Barzilai from the intensive care unit, though he remained hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center.

In early June, Barzilai was released from the hospital and admitted to the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Hospital in Ra'anana. He is fully cognizant, remembers things and understands everything, and his sense of humor is still the same. However, speaking is still difficult for him.