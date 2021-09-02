Coming soon: Isolation for those who have not received booster shot

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday decided to change the conditions of the green pass so that starting in October, anyone who is entitled to a third vaccine and has not received it - will be considered to be unvaccinated, Channel 12 News revealed.

As such, starting next month, those who have not been vaccinated with a third dose of a vaccine will have to go into isolation if they come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health does not intend to publish new restrictions ahead of Rosh Hashanah and the Tishrei holidays. Citizens will be asked to act responsibly but no restrictions will be placed on having family meals.

The decision was made despite the high number of verified cases and due to the fact that there is a decrease in the number of carriers in serious condition.