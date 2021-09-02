Report: Bennett and Al-Sisi meeting will be public

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi are expected to meet soon in Sharm el-Sheikh and the meeting will be public and not secret, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, ahead of the meeting, Israel has made a series of gestures towards the Gaza Strip, amid the Egyptian effort to bring about quiet on the Gaza border including on the issue of prisoners and missing persons.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office denied a report in the London-based Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper that Bennett was due to attend a summit meeting with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan.

The newspaper reported that following various objections, it was decided that Bennett would not be invited to the meeting, which will be attended by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Al-Sisi.

The purpose of the meeting is to formulate a united position of the Arab leaders regarding the situation between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs and to present it to the Biden administration.

Prime Minister Bennett’s spokesman, Matan Sidi, said that "the report in the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper is incorrect. There was no intention to hold a meeting between the Prime Minister and the chairman of the Palestinian Authority, and no such meeting is expected. President Al-Sisi invited Bennett to a meeting in Egypt and the Prime Minister will meet with him soon."