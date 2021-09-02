Poll: Majority of Israelis oppose holiday meal with unvaccinated

A poll by the Israel Democracy Institute published on Channel 12 News on Wednesday examined how important it is for the Israeli public to celebrate the upcoming holidays despite the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

52% of respondents answered that they would consider giving up the holiday meal if unvaccinated people will be taking part. 43% answered that this issue would not affect their decision.

About 60% of respondents said they were pessimistic about the national mood, but about a third of them said they thought next year would be better than the past year.

Also, the majority of the Jewish public (82% of respondents) claimed that they like the family holiday meals.