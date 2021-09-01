Former MK Moti Yogev collapses, is hospitalized

Former Knesset member Moti Yogev of the Jewish Home Party felt unwell during a toast held by the party and collapsed.

MDA medics who were called to the scene treated him and evacuated him to the hospital, concerned he had suffered a stroke.

Moti Yogev, 65, served as a Member of Knesset for the Jewish Home Party. Prior to entering politics, he served as commander of the Ephraim Brigade and chief of staff of the Gaza Division in the reserves, with the rank of colonel.

Yogev was also the secretary general of the Bnei Akiva movement, chairman of the Society for the Rehabilitation and Development of the Jewish Quarter, and deputy and interim head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.