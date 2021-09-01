'Government ignores the heart of Israel'

Former Lehi fighter and writer Ezra Yachin, a member of the Honenu legal organization's public council, spoke to Arutz Sheva about his disappointment with the conduct of the state leadership.

"We live in the generation of the lowlands. If in the desert generation they did not want to enter the Land of Israel and clung to the desert, today they just want to cling to the lowlands. The leadership ignores the center of Israel - Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as standing still among the people of Israel. You are either climbing or falling. We are on a ladder that leads to redemption. We went through a lot of steps and then the political leaders threw us back in the direction of the decline," says Yachin.

The murder of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli shocked him even more. "You have an enemy who tells you 'if you do not kill me I will kill you,' and we don't respond."

Yachin explained the importance of the Honenu's organization's activities in light of these developments. "Moses understood the importance of this arena. He was not a man of words, but the first words we know he said was: 'Why do you beat your neighbor?' It is to increase the power of our gift that stands in the face of the injustice in which a Hebrew person beats a Hebrew person."

"If I were a lawyer, I would run to work for Honenu. This is what I ask of the people of Israel - wake up and give Honenu power, opportunity and tools to act against this injustice, against the establishment that harms the good of our sons, who protect the people from its enemies," Yachin concludes.