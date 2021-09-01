Facebook deletes account of Kabul victim's mother after she criticizes Biden

Facebook has apologized for the deleting the Instagram account of the mother of one of the US soldiers who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last week after she wrote a post criticizing US President Joe Biden.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Kareem Nikoui, who was one of the 13 US servicemen who was killed in the blast, was especially critical of Biden's conduct during his meeting with the families of the victims on Sunday.

“Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story,” she wrote.

“You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your ***** eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me," the bereaved mother added.

She further criticized Biden for looking at his watch five times during the memorial and concluded by stating that she blames Biden for her son's death.

Chappell's Instagram account was deleted following the post, a move which she said was a response to her criticism of Biden.

The deletion of the account caused an uproar on social media, which led the company to restore her account.

Facebook claimed in a statement to The Telegraph that the account's deletion was a mistake and apologized.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said. “While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”