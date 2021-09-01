Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended doses of Moderna shot
Japan's health ministry says contaminants found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 shots were particles of stainless steel.
COVID-19 vaccine
iStock
Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended doses of Moderna shot
