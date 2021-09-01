What is former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen's next job?

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen will be appointed as the new director of the Global Energy Generation LLC (Doral LLC) company, Doral announced Wednesday.

"Cohen joins the company in the context of his vision of leading Doral in the field of renewable energy, for the benefit of the green environmental revolution and the protection of the earth," said the company. "Especially at the present time, and when we share a vision of a future in which the climate crisis may pose a real strategic threat, Cohen sees the need to accelerate the trend and adopt modern technologies for clean energy in the State of Israel and around the world."

Dori Dudovich, CEO of Doral, welcomed the appointment: "We are proud of the choice of former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, winner of the Israel Security Award, to join Doral as a director of Doral LLC. The company is in the midst of a huge development momentum and we are confident that Cohen will be a significant reinforcement for the company's management and will contribute his extensive experience and proven capabilities in managing complex systems in a variety of areas."

"Doral LLC is currently promoting a large backlog of projects in various stages of development (which are about 3% of the renewable energy targets in the United States), and will invest about NIS 10-15 billion over the next few years, in the existing backlog of projects that the company intends to significantly increase. I am convinced that Yossi's extensive experience and abilities will make an important contribution to Doral's progress in the international arena," he said.