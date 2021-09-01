New security measures instated for Uman Rosh Hashanah

As part of the preparations for the arrival of the masses of worshipers to Uman and after drawing lessons from the Meron disaster, reels of wire were placed on the roof of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov's tomb.

The management of the site says that every year dozens of worshipers climb on the roofs of the tomb to say the 'Tikkun Haklali' during the 'Global Tikkun Haklali' event and there is a concern that the roof will collapse or worshipers will fall from it.

"From lessons learned from previous years and as part of cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, security arrangements for the safety of worshipers have been stepped up," Breslov officials explained.

"Also," they added, "a regulation system will be set up that will be operated in 'conveyor belt' fashion during the crowded hours of Rosh Hashanah eve, which will prevent disasters that could be caused as a result of crowding."