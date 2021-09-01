Pedestrian killed by passing train

A pedestrian who entered the train tracks in defiance of the guidelines was hit Wednesday morning by a passing train and died on the spot.

The incident occurred at the Kfar Chabad train station in central Israel.

Emergency and rescue staffs from Israel Railways, Israel Police, and Magen David Adom rushed to the scene, but were forced to declare the man's death.

Following police orders, train traffic between Lod, south of Kfar Chabad, and Tel Aviv-Hahagana, north of Kfar Chabad, has been temporarily halted.

As a result of the collision, the Kfar Chabad and Lod-Ganei Aviv train stations have been temporarily closed to passengers, until the trains are running through them again. In addition, there have been changes to the train lines and trains in the area may be delayed.