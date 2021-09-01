Video: Reuters
Watch: U.S. releases video of last troops leaving Kabul
The US army released footage of the last American troops boarding a plane home completing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Tags: Afghanistan
Plane
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: U.S. releases video of last troops leaving Kabul
Watch: U.S. releases video of last troops leaving Kabul
The US army released footage of the last American troops boarding a plane home completing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Tags: Afghanistan
Plane
iStock
Video: Reuters
top