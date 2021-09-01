Military report: Rise in severe infections

The IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate on Tuesday published a report showing that there is a reasonable possibility that the rise in coronavirus infection rates - and following it, in the number of serious infections - will continue, following the start of the new school year.

This is likely despite the highly-successful drive to offer Israelis their third doses of the vaccine, the report added.

The report emphasized that the rise in the number of severe coronavirus infections will increase the burden on the hospitals, and recommended preparing to drastically reduce the number of classes open, in accordance with the infection rates.

"Therefore, we recommend examining the influence of starting the school year over the course of the month, and preparing an option to significantly reduce the activities in accordance with the infection statistics.

"The infection statistics are still very high; the number of confirmed cases is over an average 8,500 daily each week, the percentage of positive tests is over 7%, and the infection coefficient is about 1.1, and reflects continued and widespread infection, even if it is at a slow pace."

The report acknowledged, that, "At the same time, the positive signs pointing towards a slowing of the rise in infections are becoming clearer: Thanks to the influence of the third dose of the vaccine, the number of patients in serious condition is stabilizing and there is a drop in the number of new coronavirus patients aged 60 and above."

However, it warned, "In light of the start of the school year this week, and with the Tishrei holidays coming closer, we must continue the actions taken recently by the public and authorities, and especially the widescale vaccination of those eligible for it; wearing masks in enclosed spaces - including for those vaccinated or recovered; ensuring quarantine; and close supervision of those returning from abroad, in order to continue to stop the outbreak and overcome the fourth wave of infections."