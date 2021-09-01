Video: Reuters
Can a deadly Brazilian viper snake solve the COVID crisis?
Researchers have discovered a molecule in the venom of a deadly viper that prevents COVID reproduction in monkeys.
Tags: Coronavirus Brazil Snake
Jararacussu Viper
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Can a deadly Brazilian viper snake solve the COVID crisis?
Can a deadly Brazilian viper snake solve the COVID crisis?
Researchers have discovered a molecule in the venom of a deadly viper that prevents COVID reproduction in monkeys.
Tags: Coronavirus Brazil Snake
Jararacussu Viper
iStock
Video: Reuters
top