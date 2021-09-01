Event in Washington to celebrate 1st anniversary of Abraham Accords

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute is planning an event in Washington to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords which saw Israel normalizing ties with four Arab states.

Kan 11 News’ correspondent Amichai Stein reported on Tuesday that the event will be held on September 14. The event will be attended by the architects of the agreement on behalf of the Trump administration, including Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz and others.

The event will be attended by the ambassadors of the signatory countries - Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan - stationed in Washington DC, reported Stein. Invitations were also sent to additional ambassadors from Arab countries in the region.

Officials in the current US administration are also expected to participate.

The Abraham Accords were initiated by former US President Donald Trump, but have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

“We think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” he said at the time.

In May, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

A later report indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, in a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats.