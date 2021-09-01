'Jeopardy!' producer out following disparaging remarks about Jews

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the show’s newly appointed host following the revelation of past misogynistic and disparaging comments, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony Pictures Television, which produces both of the shows.

Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after details about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series were made public.

The Anti-Defamation League had called for an investigation after a report in The Ringer said that Richards made disparaging remarks about Jews, women and other groups in episodes of the comedy podcast “The Randumb Show” recorded in 2013 and 2014.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo quoted by AP.

She added she will work with Richards’ interim replacement, Michael Davies, until further notice. Davies produces ABC’s “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.”

Shortly after Richards’ resignation as host of “Jeopardy!”, it was announced that Jewish actress Mayim Bialik will return as guest host of the game show for three weeks of episodes.

When Richards was announced as the new host on August 11, producers also announced that Bialik would have an ongoing role as a host of “Jeopardy!” specials.