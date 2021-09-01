Israeli consulate commemorates victims of 9/11

The Port Authority Police Department and the Consulate General of Israel in New York held on Tuesday morning an intimate gathering at the Ground Zero memorial to mark the 20th Yahrzeit (anniversary of death in the Jewish calendar) of the victims who perished on 9/11.

Among the participants were Port Authority Police Superintendent Ed Cetnar; Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, Israel Nitzan; President at UJA-Federation of New York, Amy Bressman; Chief of Department Emilio Gonzalez; Deputy Chief Gloria Frank; Inspector Steve Yablonsky; Lt. Scot Pomerantz; Lt. Thomas Michaels; Chief Deacon George Albin; and Port Authority Chaplain Mendy Carlebach, who led the event.

Port Authority Police Superintendent Ed Cetnar said, “On behalf of all the men and women of Port Authority Police Department, I thank you for this great honor and being with you. It means a lot to us because the significance of everything that's going on around the world and that we continue to remember and we will never forget. The only other 9/11 memorial in the middle east is in Israel, I’ve been there several times, I laid a wreath each time we have been there, so the honor and the opportunity to do such things it’s been great for us.”

Israel Nitzan, Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, said, “That tragic and devastating day, was an attack on the free world, democracy and the values we all hold so dear. As terror and suffering continues to grow in this world, Israel and the United States must continue to join forces and fight hate and evil from our midst. We have come a long way and yet have long to go.”

President at UJA-Federation of New York, Amy Bressman, said, “We will always stand with our community in New York and in Israel in good times and in crisis. Jewish tradition dictates that we remember and find purpose in tragedy — and so may we never forget our sacred obligation to strive together for a better tomorrow.”

Following Nitzan's address, the Acting Consul General presented the police officials with challenge coins as a token of appreciation for their service.

At the end of the program, the participants entered the memorial as Acting Consul General of Israel in New York Israel Nitzan and President at UJA-Federation of New York, Amy Bressman, placed a wreath at the Survivor Tree to honor the fallen. Following that, the group toured the memorial to commemorate the Israeli victims of 9/11, which was led by Executive Vice President of Museum Programs Cliff Chanin.





