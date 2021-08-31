7 medals in 7 days: Israeli athletes breaking Paralympic records
Team Israel, featuring just 33 Paralympians, has set 2 world records along with 7 gold medals in just a week of competition.
7 medals in 7 days: Israeli athletes breaking Paralympic records
