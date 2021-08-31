Where is the half billion shekels for the PA coming from?

A security source announced this evening (Tuesday) that the loan facility provided to the Palestinian Authority in the amount of NIS 500 million consists of an advance of the Palestinian Authority's funds collected by the State of Israel on behalf of the PA under the Oslo Accords.

"The source of the loan is not from the public coffers of the Israeli taxpayer," the security source emphasized.

Earlier tonight, the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, claimed that NIS 100 million out of the total amount of half a billion NIS that the government intends to transfer to the Palestinian Authority will come from the funds of the Civil Administration Fund from the money accumulated from payments made by the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria on land for construction or industry.

"The NIS 100 million that the "commissioner" collects on behalf of the State of Israel from Israeli citizens who buy a house or land in Judea and Samaria is transferred in the "Israbluff" exercise to the Palestinian Authority and from there to terrorist families," said Smotrich.

"The Israeli government is suffering from a complete loss of values. Citizens of Israel, residents of Judea and Samaria, including the families of victims of terrorism, will fund the terrorists who murdered their children. It's upsetting, sad and outrageous. I call on members of the government who still have a drop of morality left in them: Stop this madness," he added.