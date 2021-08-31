Likud MK's nephew ID'd as 6-year-old who died after being forgotten in car

The six-year-old boy who was found dead after being forgotten in a car for hours Tuesday has been identified as Meir Yisrael Ashush, the nephew of Likud MK Shlomo Karhi.

Meir was found unresponsive in a car in the Sdot Negev Regional Council in southern Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel called to the scene were forced to declare his death.

MDA emergency paramedic Maoz Viberman said, "When we arrived at the scene, they led us to the parking lot. We saw that near one of the vehicles CPR was being performed on a child of about six years old who was evacuated from a closed vehicle after spending an extended amount of time in it. He was very hot to the touch."

The assistant principal of the school where the boy studied said, "He started first grade 3 weeks ago. The father teaches and his siblings got out of the car before him. Yesterday his teacher told me she did not know what to do with him because he was far ahead of the rest of the class and can read already."