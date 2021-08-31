'Wonderful inspirational' Jewish refugee Eric Sanders who made UK his home dies at 101

Eric Sanders, a Jewish refugee who fled Austria to the UK with his family after the Nazi invasion, has died at the age of 101, reported the Jewish News.

Sanders, who was an aspiring composer growing up in Austria, served in the British Army during World War II for seven years, three in the Special Operations Executive. He spent a year serving as an interpreter at a German Prisoner of War camp and another years in the legal division during the British occupation of Austria.

Sanders, a teacher, screenplay writer, novelist and translator, later in life received an Austrian Cross of Honour for Culture and Science.

Sanders was a members of the Labour Party in Norbury and Pollard Hill for over 70s years, possibly the oldest member of the part at the time of his death.

“Eric Sanders passed away peacefully yesterday aged 101, a Jewish refugee from the Nazis who fought for Britain then became a teacher, possibly Labour’s oldest member, we are heartbroken to lose our wonderful inspirational friend,” said Steve Reed, the Labour Party’s shadow communities secretary, in a social media post.

Sander, who was born in 1919 was forced to leave Austria due to the Anschluss (political union of Austria with Germany) in 1938, also became a frequent speaker at schools and fundraisers for Labour and frequently spoke at Jewish Labour Movement meetings.

The Association of Jewish Refugees memorialized Sanders in statement: “It’s particularly poignant that Eric passed away just two days before the 82nd anniversary of his arrival in the UK, on 1 September 1939. Our thoughts are with his family.”