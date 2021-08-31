Police arrest man who offered to forge coronavirus vaccination certificates

A resident of Netanya was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of forging coronavirus vaccination certificates and Green Passes, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A Green Pass is given to those who recovered from coronavirus, those who are vaccinated against it, and those who present a recent negative coronavirus test. The pass allows the bearer to enter various public venues.

The suspect is approximately thirty years of age, and is suspected of forging the documents using the Telegram and TikTok applications, in exchange for payment. The forgeries were provided to anyone who requested them, the report said.

Israel Police's Central Unit conducted an undercover investigation after the suspect was seen in a TikTok video offering to produce forged vaccination certificates and Green Passes for anyone who requested them, in exchange for payment.

The investigation included a variety of investigative actions, which on Monday evening led to the suspect's arrest. The suspect was interrogated on suspicion of forgery under aggravating circumstances and deliberately performing an action which is liable to spread an illness.

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning extended his arrest, and the investigations are ongoing.