In Uman, a Jew collapses and dies

A man in his 60s who traveled to Uman, Ukraine, ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) collapsed and died Tuesday morning in his apartment near the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Thousands of Breslov hasidim traditionally travel to Uman, Ukraine, each year, to spend Rosh Hashana at Rabbi Nachman's gravesite.

Immediately upon receiving the report of the man's collapse, local first responders rushed to the apartment and began lengthy resuscitation attempts. However, despite their best efforts, the responders were forced to declare the man's death at the scene.

According to Breslov hasidim, the deceased arrived in Uman during the course of past week, together with members of his family. For some reason which is not yet clear, he collapsed in his apartment.

Local businessmen are currently working to bring the man's body back to Israel, and to hold both the funeral and burial in Israel.