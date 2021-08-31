Demolition of bleachers on Mount Meron begins

Approximately four months after the Meron disaster and a week and a half of testimonies, Israel on Tuesday morning began destroying the bleachers at the site, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Forty-five people were killed in the Lag Ba'omer disaster, and dozens more were injured.

The workers, who are paid by government authorities and under the supervision of Enforcement Authority Northern District Manager Dudu Ohayon, began destroying the bleachers in the areas nearest to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's grave.

The demolition began early on Tuesday morning, with some cranes being used to help take apart the bleachers in the Toldot Aharon area, as well as in the Toldot Avraham Yitzhak area.

Over the past few months, the various temporary structures on Mount Meron have been taken down. Staff at the site has explained that the structures were demolished because the bleachers and other buildings were considered a safety hazard.