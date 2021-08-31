Yes, I miss Donald Trump

I miss the days of Donald Trump

Those were the days, not so long ago, when our friends trusted us and our enemies feared us. The nations gave heed when Trump spoke because they knew he meant business.

Not so under Biden.

So far as people being left behind, stranded, now that we’re gone from Afghanistan as of this writing, August 30, some might quip, it’s Biden’s way of saying, “So long, suckers.”

Our troops served honorably. Our leaders chose disgrace.

Trump also intended to leave…but not that way.

Trump was the real deal, a strong leader, a champion for America First. He secured our southern border.

He made us energy independent. He strengthened our military.

He started no wars. He cut down Iran. He got both the EU and UN to bend his way.

Legal refugees only.

He silenced the Palestinian Arab terrorists, and brought forth the Abraham Accords, which was a light at the end of the tunnel between Israel and four Arab neighbors.

Forget most of that on Biden’s watch.

Trump did much more than all that, but you’d hardly know it because the Democrats, the people who put Joe Biden in office, were so busy tearing him apart.

They spent his entire four years going after him for anything, everything. Russia…Russia…Russia.

The House had no time for the nation’s concerns, because Trump was its only concern.

David Remnick’s The New Yorker magazine kept asking, and hoping, and dreaming, “Will this be the knockout punch?”

Yet they found no wrong, but still went after him. Suddenly, Ukraine. What did he do? He made a phone call. So let’s impeach him again.

Again and again and again.

Anyone associated with Trump found himself being bullied, and even arrested. Paul Manafort was placed in solitary confinement.

That’s how medieval it was at the time…a time when good people…Trump people were being muzzled, battered and shamed. You wore a MAGA hat at your peril.

Up to the election, Trump voters became hip to the scene and chose silence when canvassed. They did not need the grief.

But the harassment kept coming.

If Trump was your man…in those days when America turned medieval…you must be racist.

In that way they lorded it over us.

They were glib all right. They had all the answers, namely Joe Biden, so shut up, and be happy.

Don’t you dare be contrary. Don’t even think about mentioning Biden’s lack of fitness, open to anyone who chooses to see…a man so utterly lacking.

Pay no attention…they warned…to the person he chose for vice president. She can’t be all that bad. Can she?

Yet that is what they gave us to lead the greatest, most powerful nation on earth.

The grieving mother of a Marine killed in Kabul says, “Biden voters” killed her son.

Biden voters—but we all bear the burden and pay the price.

Beginning with Biden, the dumbing down has been so steep that we had our generals saluting Taliban terrorists.

Who knew it would come to this…the folly that is Afghanistan? We did. We did not know it would be Afghanistan.

We knew it would come from somewhere…yes, the knockout punch that would stagger Joe Biden and bring America to its knees.

Biden was a calamity waiting to happen, and it happened.

They can shame us no more. We were right all along. They were wrong.

In Trump we had the perfect president for our times. We miss him.

Say it loud.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com























