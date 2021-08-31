Islamic Jihad, Hamas rip Abbas for meeting Gantz

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Monday condemned the meeting between Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and called it a "knife stab" in the back of the Palestinians.

Tarek Silmi, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, said that "the blood of the children killed by the occupation army on Gantz's orders has not yet dried up."

He accused the Palestinian Authority and its leader of turning its back on the Palestinian national consensus and setting conditions (the Quartet's demands) for the renewal of Palestinian internal discourse serving Israel.

The Islamic Jihad said that Palestinian Authority leaders are competing with each other to hold meetings with the leaders of the "occupation", shake their hands and strengthen security and political ties with the "occupier."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem also condemned the Abbas-Gantz meeting, saying it was a deviation from the Palestinian people's national spirit, deepens the internal strife in the Palestinian arena, encourages elements in the region to normalize relations with the "occupation" and weakens the Palestinian position which is opposed to normalization.

During Sunday night’s meeting, Gantz told Abbas that Israel seeks to take measures that will strengthen the PA’s economy.

They also discussed shaping the security and economic situations in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza. They agreed to continue communicating further on the issues that were raised during the meeting.

On Monday, Gantz decided to take a number of steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority, including lending the PA half a billion shekels ($155 million), which will be repaid from the June 2022 tax money Israel collects on behalf of the PA.

In addition, Israel will increase employment permits by 15,000 workers, add 1,000 workers in the tourism industry and issue building permits in Area C.