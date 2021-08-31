Blinken on Afghanistan: A new diplomatic mission has begun

The United States expects the Taliban to live up to its commitments now that US troops have pulled out of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, after the final American flights left Kabul.

"Our troops have departed Afghanistan. A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun,” Blinken said, according to AFP.

"It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over; a new diplomatic mission has begun," he added.

The Secretary of State said the United States was committed to helping every American who wants to depart Afghanistan to leave the country.

Blinken made clear the Taliban would need to live up to their commitments to provide freedom of travel, to respect the rights of women and minorities and to not allow the country to become a base for terrorism.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," he stressed.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden urged the Taliban to allow freedom of travel to people wishing to leave the country.

“The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” he said in a statement.