Petah Tikvah distributes equipment for outdoor services

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg has instructed the municipal procurement department to prepare for the distribution of equipment necessary to facilitate outdoor prayers for the High Holy Days.

The Petah Tikva Municipality and the Petah Tikva Religious Council will establish a distribution system for tarpaulins and fans to protect against both sun and rain starting this coming Thursday, by prior registration only, giving priority to communities that did not receive equipment last year.

Mayor Rami Greenberg said: "Last year's effort was both an unprecedented degree of effort and a resounding success. We have begun arranging for another such campaign to equip outdoor services, prioritizing congregations that did not receive any assistance last year."

"We see great importance in keeping services in the open and taking extra care to prevent the virus from spreading," he added. "I call on the elderly and otherwise at-risk population to pray outdoors and reduce the chance of infection. The Petah Tikva Municipality will continue to use all means at its disposal to ensure a happy and especially healthy holiday for all."