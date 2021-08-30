Watch: Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto's court celebrates in Manhattan

A large crowd on Monday attended a ceremony marking the first time that Meir Eliyahu Pinto, the son of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, laid tefillin (phylacteries).

Rabbi Pinto is the leader of the Shuva Israel community in Israel and across the globe, as well as the head of Morocco's rabbinical court chiefs.

The celebration took place at the global Shuva Israel Center in Manhattan, and was attended by hasidic rebbes, rabbis, public figures, and government officials, as well as by thousands of hasidim from around the world.

The event will begin at 8:30a.m. US time (3:30p.m. Israel time), with the Shacharit prayer and Selichot. Afterwards, five Torah scrolls will be dedicated. Honey and wine will then be distributed, as is customary in Shuva Israel before Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and a gathering will mark the anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Chaim Pinto the Great.

Watch the live broadcast:

The schedule will be as follows (US time):

8:30a.m.-10:00a.m.: Shacharit (the morning prayer) and the tefillin-laying

10:00a.m.-10:50a.m.: Selichot prayers

11:00a.m.-1:00p.m.: Reception and dedicating a Torah scroll in memory of Rabbi Yoel of Satmar

1:30p.m.-3:30p.m.: The festive meal and dedicating a Torah scroll in memory of Sidna Baba Meir

3:30p.m.: A gathering in honor of Rabbi Chaim Pinto the Great, and dedicating a Torah scroll in memory of Rebbetzin Simcha Abuchatzeira