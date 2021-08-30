Arab MK: 'We all live in terror, people are thinking of leaving Israel'

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) spoke with 103 FM Radio, describing the effects of the Arab sector's high crime rate.

"When my son leaves home, I don't know what will happen to him," she told 103 FM. "The State is responsible for the personal safety of its citizens. The one responsible for ensuring that there are no illegal weapons and that no murders occur is Israel Police. In the Netanyahu government, they saw the Arab sector as a sort of invisible backyard."

"The police need to deal more harshly towards the criminal families. The criminal families need to be removed from Arab society. We're all living in terror. People are thinking about leaving Israel.

"From my perspective, murder is murder and crime is crime, and we need to bring everyone to complete justice, no matter when and where. All of the Arab streets have security cameras, how do they not know who is a murderer? They threaten people, and there is no response."

Regarding the meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Zoabi told 103 FM: "This meeting was necessary and important, and it needed to be happening consistently for at least the past ten years. This coalition was formed mostly in order to deal with the social-economic issues which are so necessary and acute in the country. In the coming months we will work towards passing the budget."

"From my personal stance on the fight for peace, I am happy that the meeting between Gantz and Abbas was directed towards finding a way in which the Palestinian Authority can once again be a partner. This government also supported the construction of thousands of housing units for Palestinians, within Area C."