Changes in the Bnei Akiva World Council

The Bnei Akiva World Council convened last night for its year-end summary, to raise a toast to the new year, and to make a number of changes to the composition of the council.

The changes come in light of the election of Gael Grunewald as Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization. Grunewald has in recent years served as co-chairman of World Bnei Akiva, and with his new position at the WZO, Michael Silver was elected last night as the new co-chairman to serve alongside chairman Dov Meyer.

Additionally, council members elected Yohanna Arbib-Perugia as the representative of Europe and a new member of the council. Johanna, a native of Rome, serves on the board of trustees of the Jewish Agency. She served as chairperson of the board of trustees of Keren Hayesod, was chairperson and CEO of the Jerusalem Foundation and more.

Secretary General of World Bnei Akiva, Ohad Tal, stated after the council elections "First of all, we would like to thank Gael for his many years of contribution and dedication to the movement and its values, and we are confident that we will continue our cooperation in his role in the World Zionist Organization. I congratulate Michael on his election as co-chairman - Michael is a man with many virtues who has worked for the development of the movement in recent years and his joining is a great blessing for all of us”.

“We are also excited about the joining of Yohanna Arbib-Perugia, who is one of the most prominent women in the field of Jewish peoplehood. We are sure that she will contribute from her vast experience, and together with Michael, Dov and council members will all work to make World Bnei Akiva a bridge connecting Diaspora Jewry and Israel, and an anchor for all Jewish youth.”