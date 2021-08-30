Education Minister Shasha-Biton: 'We can learn less chapters of the Bible'

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) on Monday morning participated in an Education Committee discussion on preparing for the new school year.

"We can learn less chapters of the Bible and focus more on the social aspect," she said, adding that the new year is a good time to integrate different methods of teaching.

"Parents who are worried that their children will put them into quarantine at the start of the year - at least it should happen over the holiday, and not during workdays."

"The good news is that we can isolate a critical mass of cases, who otherwise would continue walking around within the community and sitting during the holiday with Grandma and Grandpa, when they are infected, and no one would know."

On Saturday, Shasha-Biton admitted to Channel 12 News that her declaration that vaccination in school is a "crime" may have been an "unsuccessful" choice of words.

"The word was too sharp, but it has nothing to do with the vaccine itself. The choice of word was not successful but the meaning was the issue of the distress of the children, principals and teachers. There is a lot of tension on the ground," she said.