'We have a moral and legal obligation to ensure students don't infect other students'

Ran Erez, head of Israel's Teachers Association, has said that the Association is weighing refusing entry to students who are unvaccinated and who have not undergone a coronavirus test.

"People are asking, demanding, and begging teachers to go get vaccinated," Erez said in a Monday interview with 103 FM Radio. "Teachers who refuse to do that need to go get tested. If they have a medical issue preventing vaccination, the tests won't cost them anything. We are in a democratic country, you can't force anyone to put something into this body."

At the same time, with less than two days to the start of the school year, it is not yet clear what the new year will look like, since the plan has not yet been approved.

"We are in a war for our lives, and we must make every effort to be victorious," Erez said. "This effort is not just by the teachers, the parents, and the students, but also by the government. Until now it has not made decisions. They are asking me to make decisions in its place. I am willing to meet anyone who wants from the government. There is no reason that a student from age 13 and up should not get vaccinated."

"We are weighing putting out an official announcement not to allow entry to unvaccinated students without a negative test. We have a moral and legal obligation that students not be infected by other students. This will apply to teachers as well - I don't see a difference."

"I spoke with the Education Ministry Director General," Erez added. "I explained our stance to him. He understood the logic in my words, but I imagine that he also isn't the one making decisions. We will make decisions in accordance with what the government regulations will be. There's no doubt that we need to start the school year on September 1."