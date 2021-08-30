High temperatures ahead, with drop only towards weekend

Following a few days of pleasant weather, Israel's temperatures will become more oppressive throughout the week, only improving towards the weekend.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with average temperatures for the season. The heat will be moderate to heavy in most areas of Israel, Israel Meteorological Service said.

Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures. The heat will become heavier, and it will be hot and dry inland and in the mountains, and humid along the coast.

Thursday will see a slight drop in temperatures, but will still be warmer than usual for the season. The heat will continue to be heavy in most areas of Israel, other than in the mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional slight drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. The heat will become somewhat less oppressive, but humidity will remain along the coast.