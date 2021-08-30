Gantz: Iran threatens the entire world

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Sunday evening at an event in memory of journalist Roni Daniel, which took place 30 days after his death at the Givatayim Theater.

He began his remarks with comments on the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden and the Iranian issue.

"Presumably, if he had been here today, Roni would have been pleased with President Biden's statement that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, and that if diplomatic moves fail, they will turn to other channels. A very important statement that sends a clear message, and reminds us that Iran is not an Israeli problem but first and foremost a threat to the Middle East and the entire world," said Gantz.

"In this context, it is very important that the whole world be mobilized for the mission before it is too late, because the great danger is that a nuclear Iran will not only threaten Israel and increase its aggression in the region - but will also lead to a regional arms race that endangers many countries and may in the future also put advanced weapons in unstable, irresponsible hands and in regimes controlled by terrorists," Gantz added.

On the discourse surrounding the permanent service of IDF soldiers, the Defense Minister said, "On days like this, without of course going into the issues themselves, I think about what Roni would say on Friday night about the style of some of the critics. Roni once said: 'An IDF servicemember is one who is told today to move to Be'er Sheva. When they want to strengthen the south with more doctors, they compensate the doctor who moves with half a million shekels. When a person who is serving in the army moves, they tell him otherwise.' That's how he so well understood the reality that is not seen in the Excel charts."

"Even if there are disagreements, we must manage them matter-of-factly, while respecting the value of the service, as well as for all of Israeli society," Gantz concluded.