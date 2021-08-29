14-year-old girl drowns while on family vacation

A 14-year-old girl has died after drowning in the Snir River near Beit Hillel.

The girl was vacationing in the area with her family at the time. MDA responders summoned to the scene managed to resuscitate her and restore her pulse and she was then transported to Ziv hospital in Tzfat, in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator. However, doctors were ultimately unable to save her life.

MDA responder Zion Saadya related: “When we reached the river bank, we found the girl being treated by several people who had found her, unconscious, in the water. They managed to extract her and brought her to the bank and were attempting basic resuscitation when we arrived. We took over from them, using artificial respiration and compressions, and also giving life-saving medications, and her heart resumed beating. We then placed her in a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated her to hospital in serious and unstable condition.”

Earlier on Sunday, reports were received of an 80-year-old man who drowned in the Dead Sea at Ein Bokek and was rescued from the water in serious condition. MDA paramedic Amiram Muallem related: “When we reached the scene of the incident, people led us to where a man was lying on the sand, drifting in and out of consciousness, struggling to breathe after being extracted from the water. We immediately commenced treatment and then placed him in a mobile intensive care unit and transported him to an MDA helicopter which took him to hospital in serious condition.”