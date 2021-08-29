Following Arutz Sheva article: Video of incitement removed from TikTok

Ahmad Shalabi, the son of the terrorist Muntasser Shalabi who murdered Yehuda Guetta at the Tapuah Junction three months ago, has deleted a video that included incitement to violence from his TikTok account, within an hour after Arutz Sheva’s Hebrew-language website published an article on the video.

The article concerned was published at the end of last week, and related the efforts of the head of the Im Tirtzu organization, Matan Peleg, to have Shalabi’s account shut down. Peleg had sent a request to this effect to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, asking that he investigate incitement being spread by Ahmad Shalabi.

This was just one of several videos uploaded by Shalabi to his TikTok account, one in which he praised his father for his murderous deeds, writing, “We are walking around with our heads held high, we will write with the lead [bullets] of the gun.”

In conversation with Arutz Sheva, Peleg said: “Removing the TikTok account of the son of this terrorist would be a very important move. We are grateful to Arutz Sheva for the publicity it gave to this issue, and we would like to broadcast a clear message to all inciters: We will not compromise neither will be back down, until all incitement is taken offline. Hopefully the Defense Minister will finish off this business entirely and stop Ahmad Shalabi in his tracks. There is no reason why we should tolerate having such inciters walking about freely in the Land of Israel,” he concluded.