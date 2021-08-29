Lapid: Hotovely to remain UK ambassador for 2 years

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid informed Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, that she would continue in her position for another two years until the end of her term.

In the last few weeks since the formation of the government, Lapid's staff have been examining whether there is a way to end Hotovely's tenure, since was appointed during the previous Netanyahu government, but Hotovely is in London under a contract signed with the Foreign Ministry, and any breach of the contract will require recourse.

Hotovely, for her part, made it clear to her associates that she would continue in office in accordance with her contract, and would continue to represent Israel's interests in the British Kingdom regardless of the makeup of the current government.

Lapid had attempted to appoint former Health Minister Yael German as Israel's ambassador to London, but after it became clear that Hotovely did not intend to return to Israel, German was appointed Israeli Ambassador to France.

Lapid did not want to confront Hotovely, and moreover - preferred not to go to court to violate the contract with her, because he was afraid of being portrayed as someone who picked fights and was focused on appointing his associates.

Hotovely traveled to London in August 2020 with her husband and children, after being appointed Israeli Ambassador to Britain by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since taking office as foreign minister, Lapid has made several political appointments: German has been appointed ambassador to Paris, former minister Assaf Zamir has been appointed consul in New York, former MK Ronen Hoffman has been appointed ambassador to Canada, Amir Haik has been presented as ambassador to the UAE and former MK Shimon Solomon has been elected to serve as ambassador to Angola.