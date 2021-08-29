Video: South China Morning Post
China pledges support for Taliban, lashes out at G7 threats
China joined Russia, saying it will support the Taliban and continue policy of non-interference.
China and Afghanistan
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsChina pledges support for Taliban, lashes out at G7 threats
China pledges support for Taliban, lashes out at G7 threats
China joined Russia, saying it will support the Taliban and continue policy of non-interference.
China and Afghanistan
iStock
Video: South China Morning Post
top