Israeli authorities threaten 'delayed flights' for Uman travelers for forged COVID papers

According to a report in Israel Hayom on Sunday morning, Israeli authorities are concerned about a possible wave of forged COVID permits from those traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The enforcement authorities will therefore take a series of measures to prevent forgeries, according to the report. Among other things, the COVID permits will be examined very carefully.

In addition, they warn that if forgeries are indeed found this could dramatically delay the flight - something that will hurt the hundreds of passengers to Uman who are on the plane.

According to the outline agreed upon last week, visitors to Uman must take a COVID test before leaving Israel.