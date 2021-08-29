33 pedophiles arrested in massive bust

Two police agencies arrested 33 suspects who tried to hunt down young girls on social media in a complex operation.

For four months, the agency impersonated 13-year-old girls who operated on social networks such as Tik Tok, Instagram and more.

From the moment they entered social networks under the names "Lee" and "Kim," they were exposed to hundreds of offers by men that included sexual content such as genital picture and, pictures and videos of a blatantly sexual nature, offers to pay for sex, offers for meetings to satisfy their sexual lust and more.

This morning (Sunday) the signal was given and hundreds of police officers accompanied by cyber investigators raided the homes of the 33 suspects from north to south in the localities of Rahat, Elad, Jerusalem, Tuba, Nazareth, Deir al-Assad, Eilat, Beer Sheva, Haifa, Givatayim, Turan, Shefar'am and Petah Tikva.

During the operation, laptops and smartphones were seized that were allegedly used to conduct calls and distribute pedophilia materials. A substance suspected to be a cannabis-type drug was also seized.

Among the suspects were arrested were a 51-year-old resident of Petah Tikva who had previously served 8 years in prison for sexual offenses, a 20-year-old resident of Haifa, and a 75-year-old resident of Givatayim. All will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth for a hearing on the police's request to extend their detention.